Beyond The Forecast: Looking back at a wet and cool April

Happy Monday! We’re almost a third of the way through 2020 as April will come to an end this week. We’ve seen a wide variety of weather locally during the fourth month of the year, from severe storms to snow. It’s also been quite windy, which isn’t too surprising because April is typically one of the windiest months of the year in southwest Virginia.

April wind stats (4/27/2020) (WSLS)

What has been surprising is all the rain we’ve received this month. Through April 26, Lynchburg has had its fourth wettest April on record, while Blacksburg is currently coming in sixth. Both cities have received almost six inches of rain this month.

These stats are even more interesting when we break down how many days have been wet. In Roanoke, we recorded at least a trace of rainfall on 18 of the 26 days so far.

April rain calendar (4/27/2020) (WSLS)

After an incredibly warm March, many were likely expecting the warm weather to continue into April. You may remember many of our local communities recorded a top 10 warmest March. Roanoke’s average temperature during March was 7.1 degrees above average.

During April, Roanoke has actually been 0.6 degrees below normal with regards to average temperature. This has been fueled by frequent cool spells during the second half of the month. In fact, all but two days since April 14 have been at or below average.

April temperature calendar (4/27/2020) (WSLS)

The last few days of April will feature highs in the 60s and 70s. We are tracking a potent storm system on Wednesday that could dump 1-3″ of rain on the area. You can read Chris Michaels’ great forecast discussion for more details.

During May, the average temperature in Roanoke jumps by eight degrees and we gain 48 minutes of daylight. May is a slightly wetter month on average than April in southwest Virginia. There has only been one May snowstorm recorded in Roanoke, we got three inches of the white stuff on May 29, 1940.

May climate preview (4/27/2020) (WSLS)

We’ll hope that all the April showers we got will truly bring those May flowers everyone talks about!

-- Justin McKee