Line of heavy rain, localized flooding, moves in Wednesday night

ROANOKE, Va. – For some localities, like Blacksburg and Lynchburg, this has been one of the wettest Aprils on record. The rain we expect Wednesday night into Thursday morning will only add to that tally.

Prior to that, Tuesday and much of Wednesday afternoon look rather uneventful. Tuesday will feature some more clouds, but despite that we’ll see near-average temperatures in the afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon's forecast

A stray shower will be possible north of I-64 Tuesday. Other than that, we stay dry. Come Wednesday, a gusty wind out of the south and southwest will develop. In between a mix of clouds and sun, we’ll see our temperatures rise into the 70s.

After 4 p.m., we’ll see some scattered showers and storms develop ahead of a strong cold front. It’s after 8 or 9 p.m. that we expect a line of heavy rain and storms to begin approaching areas closest to I-77. This will slowly move from west to east, and will be gone by sunrise Thursday.

Impact Timeline - Wednesday and Thursday

The strong dynamics within this system, along with its slow movement, will lead many areas to see 1-2″ of rain. Some pockets of 2-4″ of rain will be possible along the southern Blue Ridge.

Rainfall Potential Through Thursday Morning

Some streams and creeks will be most vulnerable to flooding, but we’ll have to keep an eye on some area rivers too. Localized flash flooding will be possible.

Some wrap-around showers will be possible Thursday. We’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, with each day being pretty windy at times. As our storm system continues to move north and east, high pressure will take over.

This will make for a very nice start to the weekend. Saturday will be sunny, with highs in the 70s.

What We're Tracking - Saturday

Sunday afternoon’s temperatures get into the upper 70s and lower 80s, but the chance of storms increases later in the day from north to south.