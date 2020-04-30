Storms move out this morning as a cold front moves in

ROANOKE, Va. – Heavy rain and strong winds continue this morning as we to track a frontal boundary that is moving across the region. The combination of rain and wind are creating reduced visibility, so give yourself some extra time as you make your way out the door this morning.

Future Tracker 7 am

Over the course of the morning, the heaviest of the rain will move out quickly.

Future Tracker 12 pm

We will soon be left with some leftover showers, so keep your umbrella or rain jacket handy throughout the day.

Thursday Planner

From there, we will keep the overcast skies around. Temperatures won’t be running as warm due to the front, rain and clouds. Highs will eventually reach into the 50s and 60s by the afternoon.

Today's Highs

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will finally get a break from the rain come Saturday. Enjoy it while it lasts because another round of strong storms will move in by Sunday evening.