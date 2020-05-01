Unseasonably cool temperatures for the first day of May
The cold front that moved in Thursday morning has brought us cooler conditions for the first day of May
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first day of May and we are kicking off the new month with temperatures that are about ten degrees below average! That is because we are finally feeling the effects of the cold front that moved through Thursday morning. Highs will only reach into the 50s and 60s by this afternoon.
That same cold front is also why winds will become breezy this afternoon.
Another round of very isolated showers will be possible today, mainly towards the mountains.
We start the weekend off with fantastic weather. We'll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs rebounding into the mid 70s.
Sunday is the day we are watching at the moment for the potential for some stronger cells. As highs warm up into the low 80s by the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms could have enough fuel to become strong storms. As of now, the severe threat appears to be low. Stay up-to-date on the latest with Your Local Weather Authority on air and online.
