Big warm-up in the forecast for the first weekend in May

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the new month yesterday with cloudy and cool weather as many areas only rose into the 50s and 60s for highs. Look for a nice change to kick off the weekend as our temperatures rise from the 50s in the morning to the 70s by the afternoon. We should enjoy plenty of sunshine as well today.

Highs on Sunday are likely to be even warmer as high pressure shifts to our southeast and a cold front approaches from the north and west. Many of you will feel the 80s by the afternoon. The early work week looks cooler, but still comfortable for the most part.

5 day temperature trend (5/2/2020) (WSLS)

Sunday also looks a little more active than today. The aforementioned cold front will drive extra clouds into the region and could spark scattered showers and/or storms for the afternoon and evening.

Future Tracker Sunday 10 p.m. (5/2/2020) (WSLS)

With the added instability from tomorrow’s warmth, there is the chance for a couple of those storms to strengthen. The Storm Prediction Center has posted a “marginal” risk of severe weather for areas along and north of 460. Primary threats would be strong wind gusts and/or large hail.

Sunday's severe risk (5/2/2020) (WSLS)

Look for a quiet day Monday, then light rain is likely to develop on Tuesday. Late in the work week, we expect another drop in temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center expects much of the eastern half of the U.S. to be cooler than average through Mother’s Day weekend.