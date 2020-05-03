The warm-up continues today before a cold front brings storms this evening

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend on a great note with sunshine and highs in the 70s yesterday. The warm-up will continue today as high pressure moves off the Southeast U.S. coast. We expect areas like Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville to reach the low to mid 80s for highs. The New River Valley and Highlands may be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s.

5 region high temps (5/3/2020) (WSLS)

You’ll also notice a breeze outside as the wind increases to about 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the west. Gusts could go as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour. Monday could be on the breezy side as well, before the wind weakens on Tuesday.

3 day wind forecast (5/3/2020) (WSLS)

A cold front will approach the area from the north and west today, causing more clouds to move in. We’ll also see the chance for showers and storms increase by the evening.

Today's rain chances (5/3/2020) (WSLS)

The storms that form may be able to use the instability generated by today’s warmth to strengthen to severe levels. The primary threats with any stronger storms would be damaging wind gusts and large hail. It appears the best chance for severe weather will come in the northern half of our viewing area.

Today's severe risk (5/3/2020) (WSLS)

Behind the cold front, Monday appears to be a pretty quiet day with sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. We’re cooling all the way down to the 50s for highs on Tuesday with a good chance for rain, especially in the morning.