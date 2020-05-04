Temperature Turn-Around: From early June to late February in just a day

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday felt like summer, and Monday will feel more like late May-to-early June. Come Tuesday, however, it will feel more like February. Talk about a crazy temperature turn-around!

The front that brought some overnight rain to the region will serve as a boundary for an area of low pressure. This will give us the chance for periodic rain Tuesday, but will also direct the wind out of the east.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Tuesday

This will wedge in low-level clouds and fog, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 50s for much of the region. In fact, this is near record territory. We’re talking record cold high temperatures for the day Tuesday.

Near-record cold highs Tuesday afternoon

Following that, we’ll be cooler than average Wednesday and windy Thursday. We’ll track another front that moves in Friday, giving us the chance for more showers.

What We're Tracking - Friday

Once this front passes, leftover cold air from Canada will make its way south into the eastern U.S.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will likely dip into the 30s. The wind will prevent frost from developing, but will add a little bit of a wind chill.

What We're Tracking - Saturday

If the wind can calm down enough, there’s the possibility of frost on Mother’s Day morning. After that, we expect a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

What We're Tracking - Mother's Day

We’ll at least be dry for Mother’s Day weekend. If you’re looking for persistent warmth, we’re going to have to be even more patient.