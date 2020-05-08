Latest snow on record possible for some of the North Carolina High Country

ROANOKE, Va. – As if things weren’t weird to begin with, the weather just had to throw itself into the ring too. While parts of the area are under a freeze warning Saturday morning , some others may see snowflakes as soon as Friday night. This mainly pertains to the west-facing slopes of Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Highland, Bath, Bland, Grayson and Wythe Counties (maybe Giles too).

We know that for parts of North Carolina, including Beech Mountain and Banner Elk, this could be the latest accumulating snow (0.1″ or more) on record.

Beech Mountain’s records don’t go back all that far, but this would become the latest on record there.

Top 10 latest snows on record - Beech Mountain

However, Banner Elk’s do go back pretty far (to 1919). What they show is that the latest accumulating snowfall in town came on May 8th, 1989. So it’s possible that record either gets tied or beaten this year.

Top 10 latest snows on record - Banner Elk

What about closer to home?

We looked for data in Bland, Wythe and Grayson County. Anything current was very hard to find. Data for Bath and Highland Counties, however, could be found.

If Monterey were to see snow, it would be the second-latest on record. In situations like this, snow is more likely to impact Blue Grass than Monterey.

Top 10 latest snows on record - Monterey

Now, if snow were to happen in Mill Gap, it would be the latest on record.

Top 10 latest snows on record - Mill Gap

The same could be said for Hot Springs, though data is recorded at the station in Ingalls Field.

Top 10 latest snows on record - Hot Springs

For the rest of us, this cold front will mean some very cold air and gusty wind at times Friday night through Saturday.

FutureTracker - midnight Saturday

This will also dump quite a bit of snow in the higher elevations of upstate New York and in parts of New England.