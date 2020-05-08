May-ry Christmas! Saturday could be cooler than this past Christmas Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Whereas last weekend was warm, this Mother’s Day weekend might just be a blast from the past. Prior to the weekend, our next weather maker brings in some widespread rain Friday afternoon and evening.

Most of this will be light, but a couple heavier pockets could be embedded within. We don’t anticipate flooding, as we’re not really dealing with any tropical moisture.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Friday

Once the cold front associated with this rain passes east, bundle up! Some snow may target the west-facing slopes, but the main story will be the cold. That, in combination with the wind, will make it feel very cold at times early Saturday morning.

Lowest wind chill - Saturday morning

A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway for Saturday morning, so be sure to keep the pets and plants indoors. You may also want to check the tire pressure in your car, as drastic temperature changes can affect that.

Freeze Warning through Saturday morning

If you don’t drop to freezing Saturday morning, chances are you’ll come close Sunday morning once the wind calms down.

Weekend lows - 05/09 to 05/10/2020

Regardless, we recommend covering up any sensitive plants. We have a list of resources to help you out this weekend here .

Come Saturday afternoon, high temperatures only manage to get into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s for many of us. In February or March, that’s not a huge deal. In May? You’ve got to be kidding me! That’s near-record territory.

Record cool highs - Saturday afternoon

Follow that up with lows around 30-35° Mother’s Day morning, and we could have more records going down. After a cold and frosty start Mother’s Day, the afternoon doesn’t look bad!

High temperatures rise into the 60s. Even that, however, will be enough for one of the coolest Mother’s Days we’ve had in about 7 to 12 years.

Coolest Mother's Day in 7-12 years

Not all hope is lost, though if you’re looking for warmer weather. Monday through Wednesday of next week will still be below-average temperature-wise. Once the jet stream rises north later in the week, it’s game on!

High temperatures should return to the 70s (maybe some 80s) with lows at night in the 50s.

Upper level pattern - next Friday

At this point, we might have actually turned a corner toward more consistent spring weather.