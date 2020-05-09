Chilly this Mother’s Day weekend, but a more May-like feel is in view!

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ll have to grab the winter coat out of the closet at times this weekend as temperatures more suited for early March are expected around southwest and central Virginia. Wind chills this morning are sitting in the 20s and 30s and we won’t see much of a warm-up into the afternoon as our highs will generally be in the 50s, about 20 degrees below average.

Look for gusty winds out of the northwest along with mostly sunny skies as we kick off Mother’s Day weekend. The wind backs off some overnight tonight and we’ll have mostly clear skies overhead. That will be the recipe for another cold and frosty morning, so give your mom an extra hug or two as she starts her special day. We could tie or set new record lows for May 10.

The cold start should give way to a milder afternoon as temperatures rise to the mid 60s in many areas Sunday. Unfortunately, it still looks like it’ll be the coolest Mother’s Day since 2010 in our area. We also expect a southwest breeze and a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow.

Behind a cold front, highs will hover around 60 Monday and Tuesday. We expect a gradual warm-up to begin on Wednesday and we’ll really be feeling like May by the end of the week and into next weekend. Right now, the jet stream has warm air locked up in the southwestern U.S., but forecast models are calling for a shift northward. That would allow warm air to spill eastward in the 6 to 10 day timeframe. We’re expecting 70s and 80s for highs locally!