Despite a cold start, it should be a great day for all the moms out there!

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Mother’s Day to all the great moms around southwest and central Virginia! If you’re getting going early on your special day, be sure to bundle up as temperatures have once again fallen into the 30s.

In fact, as of 6 a.m. today, Danville and Lynchburg have set new record low temperatures for May 10. Roanoke has tied its record.

May 10 record lows (5/10/2020) (WSLS)

Despite the frosty start, it’s expected to be a great day for all the moms out there as a southwest breeze aids a warm-up to the 60s around the area. We’ll also have plenty of sunshine to wrap up the holiday weekend.

Mother's Day hourly planner (5/10/2020) (WSLS)

We’re tracking a cold front that could bring extra clouds and some showers to the area overnight and Friday morning. Any rain and/or wintry precipitation would mainly come for our mountain communities. The chance for rain is pretty low for Roanoke and areas further to the east.

Future Tracker Monday 12 a.m. (5/10/2020) (WSLS)

Behind the cold front, we expect plenty of clouds and cooler temperatures on Monday. The wind will also pick up out of the west to 10 to 20 miles per hour. Gusts could reach 30 to 35 miles per hour. We’re likely to stay breezy into Tuesday.

3 day wind forecast (5/10/2020) (WSLS)

A warm-up is expected to begin Wednesday and we’ll gradually warm back above seasonal averages by the late stages of the week and next weekend. The 80s will feel MUCH different compared to the 30s we’re dealing with this morning!