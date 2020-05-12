A pre-season storm may form soon in the tropics

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center already has its eye on some possible tropical development this weekend or early next week. This is not all that surprising as there have been “pre-season” storms in each of the last five years, including Subtropical Storm Andrea last year.

An area of low pressure is expected to form a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas this weekend. The NHC believes environmental conditions will be favorable for the development of subtropical characteristics for this system through Sunday.

Tropical Tracker Sunday morning (WSLS)

Now to the question many of you are likely asking: will this affect southwest and central Virginia in any way? Well, when we’re determining the track of tropical systems, we have to look at the “steering currents” in the atmosphere.

High pressure is expected to be locked over the southeastern United States this weekend, which will warm us up and also steer our potential system away from the country.

High pressure steers potential system away from us (WSLS)

Although it’s likely that the potential system will not bring any rain, wind or storm surge to the United States, you may still want to check with local media and NWS forecast offices about rip current risk if you plan to hit the beach in the next week or so.

If this system can become organized enough to require a name from the NHC, it would be Arthur. This year’s names were last used in 2014.