Look up before sunrise this week to sneak a peek at a few planets

ROANOKE, Va. – The planets are doing a dance with the Moon in the night sky this week and we should have an opportunity to see it here in southwest and central Virginia.

Here’s what you need to know: you’ll want to look towards the southeast about an hour before sunrise each of the next few mornings. Sunrise in Roanoke will come between 6:10 and 6:15 a.m. through Friday. We may contend with clouds at times the next few mornings, but hopefully, you’ll get a gap in them long enough to see the planets.

Saturn and Jupiter will appear close together to the upper right of the waning gibbous moon Wednesday morning.

Then, Thursday and Friday mornings will feature Mars and the Moon in close proximity. Look to the upper left of the Moon Thursday, then above the Moon Friday.

It’s always best to get away from city lights when you’re viewing the stars, planets, and Moon. If you happen to catch a photo or two, send them our way via email, social media, or with Pin It! on the Your Local Weather Authority app.