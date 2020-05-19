Beyond The Forecast: Warmer and drier conditions expected to return in time for the holiday weekend

Happy Monday! If you’ve been paying attention to Your Local Weather Authority’s forecasts, you know that we have some awfully wet weather ahead of us during this work week. But we do have good news to share! The early outlook for Memorial Day weekend is warmer and also drier than what we expect in the next few days.

The upper level low pressure system that we expect to stall out in our vicinity during the work week will finally move offshore Friday. It will be replaced by a ridge of high pressure, which means warmer temperatures for us locally. After temperatures hang out in the 40s, 50s and 60s Tuesday through Thursday, we’ll see a rise back to the 70s and 80s we enjoyed this past weekend.

The high pressure should inhibit the chance for showers and storms for most of us, however, we could see a few pop-up storms at times, especially on Saturday and Memorial Day. Overall, we’ll put the chances at 20 to 30%. We’ll also have partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead.

So while you may develop cabin fever as the rain has you cooped up inside during the work week, you should be able to stretch your legs outdoors and enjoy the unofficial start to summer this weekend.

Despite the warm-up, we won’t be anywhere close to records this Memorial Day. The warmest Memorial Days in Lynchburg and Danville happened in 1918, while Roanoke and Blacksburg’s records were set in 2011. The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has a great resource for weather extremes on “floating holidays” like Memorial Day here.

-- Justin McKee