Where’s May? Cold, wet, breezy weather continues the next two days

ROANOKE, Va. – February was only supposed to have 29 days this year, but Wednesday is going to feel more like February the 82nd. Temperatures stay locked in the 50s, as rounds of rain continue to relentlessly move into the area.

Most of the rain we see during the day Wednesday will be on the light to moderate end. Our ground is water-logged, though, so minor flooding could become an issue.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon

As the wind just above us picks up Wednesday night into Thursday morning, rain will become heavier. It’s during this time that we expect the flood concern to be at its highest.

Make sure you download our app, so that you have a way to get warnings at night.

FutureTracker - 9 p.m. Wednesday

During the day Thursday, our steady flow of moisture continues to give us rounds of light to moderate rain. One last heavy batch near and east of US 29 will be possible at night.

FutureTracker - 11 a.m. Thursday

Flooding is the main concern here. In addition to the rain we’ve already received, a widespread 1-3″ is likely. Some higher totals in Roanoke, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania, Patrick, Floyd, Carroll and Grayson Counties will be possible. (That’s why there’s a Flash Flood Watch in effect for that part of the region.)

Rainfall potential through Friday morning

Streams, creeks and rivers will rise. River flooding in Southside may continue into the weekend.

Check here for all area river levels.

With the wind being gusty at times, it won’t take much for a few trees to topple over either.

Weather impacts through early Friday morning

Come Friday, the relentless rain finally comes to an end. Some rivers, especially the Dan, will continue to flood. A few scattered showers and storms will develop after about 2 or 3 p.m. Keep in mind that this likely won’t be as widespread as what we’ve seen so far this week.

What We're Tracking - Friday

Once that moves offshore, the pattern turns much more quiet and more typical of late spring. Highs throughout Memorial Day weekend return to the 70s and 80s. Each afternoon may have a spotty storm or two, with the better chance being in the mountains.

What We're Tracking - Memorial Day

Be sure to stay with us for updates on the flood potential, as well as the holiday weekend forecast.