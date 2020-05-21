GO AWAY, RAIN! Relentless rounds of rain continue as rivers rage

ROANOKE, Va. – Flooding of area rivers is a big concern Thursday, Friday and even into the weekend. Check here for ALL river levels.

The same low pressure system we’ve been tracking since Monday is sitting over Tennessee. This continues to send a fire hose of moisture our way, resulting in rounds of rain again Thursday. Rivers, creeks and streams are angry right now. Basements in prone areas will continue to flood. Mudslides will also be a concern. Any occasional gust of wind could knock down a few trees, resulting in sporadic power outages.

After some very heavy rain early in the morning, most of the rain during the day will be considered light-to-moderate. However, our soils can’t take any more.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Thursday

As storms get fired up in North Carolina, one or two stronger ones cannot be ruled out after about 7 p.m. in Southside. These will continue to move north and out of the area late Thursday night into Friday morning.

FutureTracker - 12 a.m Thursday

Temperatures reach into the 70s Friday afternoon. A trailing disturbance moves into that warmer air, sparking some scattered afternoon showers and storms. These will move west to east, as opposed to how things have been moving the past several days.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Friday

When all is over with, we expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher totals. Some areas like Roanoke have already seen half a foot, so this comes as concerning news.

Totals, Flooding and Impacts

By the weekend, however, we settle into a more typical pattern for this time of year. River levels will begin to recede, which will be a slower process in Southside.