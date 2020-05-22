Bye, Felicia! Widespread rain finally exits the region Friday
River flooding will continue to be an issue Friday, but at least the weather will feel more typical of late May.
ROANOKE, Va. – The relentless rain that has put much of our area under water is finally letting up, as a stagnant area of low pressure is slowly packing its bags and leaving.
River levels will slowly recede in the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley Friday, but the flooding is just beginning in parts of Southside. The Roanoke and New Rivers will go below flood stage late Friday night into early Saturday morning. It won’t be until Monday, though, in South Boston before the Dan finally goes below flood stage. Flooding is expected in the Riverside Shopping Center in Danville and Riverdale businesses in South Boston.
We’ll be north of a boundary Friday, which will leave us dry most of the day with highs in the 70s. That boundary, however, will spark some storms to our west. A few of those will ride into our area after 4 p.m.
While this will not be widespread, we have to think about a few things. With how wet the ground is, any additional pocket of heavy rain could lead to brief and minor flooding. Any gusty wind that develops within a storm could topple a few trees.
As we head into the weekend, we settle into a pretty typical pattern for late May. Each day stands the chance for maybe a pop-up storm or two area-wide, though we’ll mostly be dry, warm and humid.
There should be plenty of time to mow the yard after all this rain, or grill out for the Memorial Day weekend.
