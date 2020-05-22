Scattered storms Friday cause a Flash Flood Watch to be issued

ROANOKE, Va. – While the widespread rain is gone, scattered storms moving in from Tennessee could give us an additional round of localized flooding between 4 and 10 p.m. Friday. Because of how wet the ground already is, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley until 10 p.m.

These storms will not affect everyone, so we don’t expect widespread flooding like we’ve seen in recent days. These storms will move from west to east.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Friday

In addition to the threat for localized flooding, a few downed trees will be possible given gusty winds within the storm and a saturated ground.

Storm threats

Most of the Memorial Day weekend is dry, outside of your typical pop-up storms in the heat of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.