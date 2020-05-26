ENOUGH ALREADY! Wet, stormy weather returns at times mid to late week

ROANOKE, Va. – This has already been the wettest May on record in the Roanoke Valley , but it appears we’re just going to run up the score throughout the final days of the month. Most of Tuesday looks dry, but clouds will linger for most of the day. Highs reach the 70s, with lows at night in the 60s. This is a surefire sign of the humidity present.

Come Wednesday, we’ll be tracking a system that doused parts of south Florida in recent days. This will work its way up the coast. Forecast models struggle with how far west to bring this. Still, we think there’s the chance for some heavy rain Wednesday night into the first half of the day Thursday.

FutureTracker - 1 a.m. Thursday

Behind that, we’re tracking low pressure across the Ozarks and Gulf States that will continue to pump the moisture into the Southeast.

Contrary to the most recent system that dumped inches upon inches of rain over us, this system will be more open. What this means is that we’ll see rounds of afternoon rain and storms from Thursday through Saturday.

Wet weather returns late Wednesday through Saturday

Still, our ground can’t handle much more rain. A widespread 1 to 3″ of rain is expected between Wednesday night and Saturday afternoon. Given the convective (stormy) nature of the weather each afternoon, however, some isolated higher totals will be possible. We’re once again going to monitor flooding of streams, creeks and maybe some rivers. Localized flash flooding will be possible too.

Elevated flood threat through Saturday

Late Saturday into Saturday night, a cold front will pass through the region. This will bring some much-needed change to our weather. Behind this front, the humidity drops off.

What We're Tracking - Sunday morning

Rain chances and temperatures drop off as well. So the final day of May won’t exactly feel like it. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s, with nighttime lows falling into the 40s.

Weekend forecast - 5/30 to 5/31/2020

We’ll likely warm things back up by the middle of next week.