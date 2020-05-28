ALMOST DONE! Scattered storms expected the next two days; relief beyond

ROANOKE, Va. – The remnants of Bertha have given parts of the area heavy rain since Wednesday evening. Now that this system is moving out, we’re left warmer and humid for Thursday.

This will help some spotty storms develop Thursday afternoon and evening. While not everyone gets wet, storms will move slowly and could lead to brief flooding and/or downed limbs.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Thursday

Due to moisture coming in from the south and a weak front moving through, the chance for spotty storms lingers into the overnight.

FutureTracker - 2 a.m. Friday

A stronger cold front will be inching closer on Friday. Warm air and humidity ahead of that front will lead to spotty storms again developing after 2 p.m.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Friday

Some stronger storms, however, will develop late in the day and into the night Friday as the front gets closer to us.

FutureTracker - 8 p.m. Friday

Localized flooding and wind damage will be the main threats with anything that develops Friday afternoon and evening. A storm or two may contain some hail. The tornado threat is lower, but not necessarily zero, across the Southside Friday evening.

Storm threats each afternoon

The good news is that this front is moving faster than previously projected. So, that means we’ll likely be drier Saturday. With Starlite Drive-In and Hull’s Drive-In open in Christiansburg and Lexington, Saturday looks like the pick evening to take in a movie!

Less humid air moves in behind the front, making things feel quite pleasant by Sunday.

What We're Tracking - Sunday

We’ll slowly start to climb the ladder again next week, as high pressure anchors itself over the eastern U.S. We’ll stay dry through at least Tuesday too!