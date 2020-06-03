Wednesday to be the hottest day we’ve had in 7 months

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday began our summer stretch of weather, with Wednesday being the peak (for now, obviously). Highs area-wide soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the first time since October 3rd, exactly seven months ago.

Zone forecast for Wednesday afternoon

Humidity levels should be tolerable Wednesday, thanks to a wind out of the west. Later this week, however, that’s going to change. Humidity levels rise, as does the chance for afternoon and evening storms.

Humidity levels rise throughout the week

Storms Thursday will first fire up in the southern Blue Ridge around 1 p.m. After that, we expect scattered storms to continue up until, if not shortly after, sunset.

FutureTracker - 2 p.m. Thursday

These storms will move slowly, so there is the chance for localized flash flooding. A couple downed trees cannot be ruled out either, though we don’t expect a severe weather outbreak.

Scattered storms will continue to be part of the forecast Friday and Saturday. With free fishing days beginning this weekend, keep that in mind. The best time to get out on the water may be early in the day Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s weather looks fantastic, with most storms well to the south.

Free fishing days forecast

Offshore, the fishing is going to be rough. Tropical Storm Cristobal will make its way north through the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend, making landfall Sunday in either Texas or Louisiana.

Forecast track for Tropical Storm Cristobal

This will not impact our weather this weekend. We’ll watch mid-to-late next week, as the storm gets absorbed by the upper level pattern. We could see some remnant impacts between Wednesday and Thursday of next week.