Summer storms tap into summer heat next two days; humidity falls again after

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a series of fronts that will allow storms to develop the next few days. In addition to that, we are on the hot and humid side of these fronts. Expect temperatures to at least be in the 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons.

By around 2 p.m. Thursday, storms will begin to fire up near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Thursday

These will slowly drift north throughout the afternoon and evening. While not everyone gets wet, any storm could lead to localized flooding or even some small wind damage and hail.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Thursday

A cluster of storms to our west will shift eastward toward our area late at night, but it will gradually fizzle out.

FutureTracker - Midnight

Come Friday, there will still be enough heat, humidity and energy around for storms to pop after 1 or 2 p.m. The severe threat looks rather low, but localized flooding will be possible again.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Friday

With Free Fishing Days upon us, it appears as though Friday will have the greatest chance for rain. As a front passes through Saturday, we may see a few more storms develop. However, a wind down the mountains could limit the coverage of storms. Sunday looks great!

Free Fishing Days forecast

By then, humidity levels will take a break. Sunday and Monday will feel very nice, before heat and humidity return through the middle of next week.

Tracking humidity levels the next few days

It’s at this point that we expect some remnant rain from Cristobal to get closer to the region.

Tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal

We don’t expect any major impacts from this, thankfully.