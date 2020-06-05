Tracking another round of storms Friday; humidity drops off later in the weekend
Afternoon and evening storms could pack a punch once again on Friday.
ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday’s storms brought down some trees and dumped pea-to-quarter sized hail on parts of the region. Friday afternoon’s storms could pack some heat too. While we won’t be quite as hot as Thursday, a piece of energy thousands of feet above us will be enough to generate scattered showers and storms after lunch time.
These will first start out in the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands around 12 to 2 p.m.
These storms will slowly progress eastward throughout the afternoon and evening, before gradually diminishing after sunset.
Any storm that develops could produce more tree damage, small hail or localized flooding. The threat for tornadoes is close to zero.
If you’re heading out for Free Fishing Days, you may want to do so early on Friday. If we do see any storms Saturday, it would likely be after 5 p.m. Sunday will be completely dry.
In fact, humidity levels will drop to a more tolerable range come Sunday and Monday.
This is good news for many reasons. One of them is that it will give us a better chance to see Jupiter and Saturn in conjunction with the moon each evening.
Meanwhile, Cristobal still lingers in the Bay of Campeche. It will lift northward throughout the weekend, regaining some steam as a tropical storm. It will likely make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday night, before tracking northwest. Should we see any remnant moisture from this storm, it would be late next Wednesday and/or next Thursday.
Beyond that, forecast data indicates a trough (dip in the upper level air pattern). This would lead to temperatures (and likely humidity levels) being lower than average between June 12 and June 18.
