What’s News Today: free fishing, free donuts

ROANOKE, Va. – There's a vigil and die-in today in Blacksburg. The protest is calling for justice for George Floyd and all who have been lost due to police violence. The event begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. on North Main Street along the Henderson Lawn.

There is a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site open in Danville today. Tests will be given to anyone who shows. You do not need an appointment and the service is free. The tests will be done between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Bonner Middle School. There’s another testing site opening in Chatham tomorrow.

Today begins Free Fishing Days in Virginia. It’s your chance to give fishing a try, without need to buy a license. All regulations about size, season and catch limits will remain in effect. You can take part, license-free, through Sunday.

Today is National Donut Day. You can get a free donut at Krispy Kreme today. Dunkin is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any drink. Duck Donut rewards members can get a free cinnamon sugar donut today or tomorrow.

Today is the last day to give your feedback about the design of a pocket park in Christiansburg. The park will be built on West Main Street. The town is looking for your thoughts on what you want to see.

The Virginia Tech Office for Inclusion and Diversity will hold a conversation virtually on race and racism. This is the start in what will be an ongoing conversation. If you want to join in, the discussion begins at 2 p.m.