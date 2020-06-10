All of our local climate sites now have 100+ years of temperature and precipitation records

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Until Wednesday, Blacksburg had been left out in the cold, so to speak, when it comes to climate records in our area. The city’s period of record stood from 1952 to the present day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Blacksburg announced Wednesday morning that the city’s climate records have been extended and will now begin in 1893. That means daily, monthly, seasonal and annual temperature and precipitation extremes have been updated.

The change comes courtesy of the ThreadEx Project, which was designed to address the fragmentation of station information over time due to station relocations for the express purpose of calculating daily extremes of temperature and precipitation. The project is a collaboration between NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), the NWS, and the Northeast Regional Climate Center (NRCC).

Periods of record across the region (WSLS)

All of our local climate offices (Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke and Danville) now have 100+ years of climate records. Lynchburg started keeping records in 1893, Roanoke in 1912 and Danville in 1916.