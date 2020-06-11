Humidity makes like Felicia and goes “Bye!”; weather turns more pleasant

ROANOKE, Va. – The humidity has been something else the last few days. With dew points in the 70s, that’s about as high as it gets around here in the summer months. Because of that, and a cold front moving through, a few storms will be possible Thursday morning.

With the front just east of the area the rest of the day, any chance of a storm will mainly be in Southside. Otherwise, the rest of us will be dry.

FutureTracker - 2 p.m. Thursday

Humidity levels will come down, but that may take a while. Humidity levels drop first in the afternoon for parts of the NRV and Highlands, and then will come down at night in Lynchburg and Southside. By Friday, we’ll be warm but much more comfortable.

Humidity trends for the next three days

We’ll likely get to spend a good amount of time outdoors this weekend, thank goodness! The plus side is that you won’t break out into an all-out sweat within the first 90 seconds, either!

There might be a stray shower in the evening Saturday. Otherwise, the better chance comes in late Sunday.

Weekend plan meter

With high pressure over the northeast and low pressure nearby, this sets up a fairly unsettled pattern from Sunday afternoon through (possibly) the middle of next week. This will likely keep the flow of clouds, slightly cooler air and moisture coming into this side of the Appalachians.

Upper air pattern - Monday

Expect rounds of showers, mostly in the afternoon and evening, during that time frame. We’ll keep you posted on rain totals throughout the next few days.