Weekend starts on a pleasant note, but turns stormy by Sunday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – The sunshine and drop in humidity Friday was just what the doctor ordered for our weather forecast as we ended the work week. A similar outlook is in store as we kick off the weekend today! Look for a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable temperatures and low humidity levels.

A weak cold front will pass through the area today, possibly sparking a couple afternoon storms. Most of us stay dry over the next 24 hours, though.

Saturday planner (WSLS)

A wedge of high pressure sets up to the north of us Sunday, which will mean extra clouds and slightly cooler temperatures locally. We also expect an upper level low over the Ohio Valley to produce showers and storms for us starting in the afternoon. The best chances will be in our mountain communities, with lower odds for Lynchburg and Southside.

Future Tracker Sunday 5 p.m. (WSLS)

Any storm could produce heavy rainfall and if any areas receive high rain totals over a short period of time, we could see some minor flooding concerns develop. The Weather Prediction Center has placed areas along and west of the Blue Ridge under a marginal risk of flooding through 8 a.m. Monday.

Sunday's flood risk (WSLS)

Temperatures are likely to go even cooler to start the new work week, with highs 10 to 15 degrees below average expected Monday and Tuesday. We’ll also have scattered showers around both days. As rain chances become spottier later in the week, temperatures will bump back up closer to average.