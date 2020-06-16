Beyond The Forecast: A record cool start to the week and more records could be in jeopardy soon

Happy Monday! An upper level low and a wedge of high pressure have combined to give us cloudy, damp and cool conditions to start the new work week. In fact, a few of our communities in southwest Virginia set new records for June 15, as high temperatures only reached the upper 50s to low 60s.

Roanoke’s high of 63 degrees today (Monday) is now the coldest high recorded on this date, besting the 64 degree day we had back in 2007. Blacksburg and Danville beat their old “record cold highs” by two and three degrees, respectively. The high of 63 in Lynchburg tied the record from 2007.

Unfortunately, we’re stuck in this weather pattern for at least two more days and we could break more records.

(WSLS)

Our forecast highs call for afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. The record cold highs for both days range from the mid 50s to mid 60s across our four climate sites.

(WSLS)

Eventually the wedge and the upper level low move out to the east and a ridge of high pressure moves in for the eastern half of the U.S. We’re looking at 80s and possibly 90s for highs over Father’s Day weekend!

(WSLS)

We also expect to trend drier over the holiday weekend after what will be a soggy work week. Your Local Weather Authority meteorologist Chris Michaels has a great breakdown of what we expect here.

You can always get specific forecast details for your zone, whether it’s the Roanoke Valley, the NRV, Southside, or elsewhere around southwest and central Virginia, anytime at WSLS.com/weather. Know your zone!

In case you missed it, we’re posting great weather content on WSLS.com. Here are a few links from the past week to check out:

If you prefer your weather information delivered by social media, you can follow Your Local Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

-- Justin McKee