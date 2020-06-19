Dear Dad, we’re bringing summer back for your holiday weekend. You’re welcome.

ROANOKE, Va. – Our pesky storm system continues to meander nearby. While that won’t necessarily mean extreme rain totals like what we saw Wednesday, it will still keep the chance for showers and storms around the next couple of afternoons.

Storms Friday initially will fire up around lunch time near the Blue Ridge Parkway. These will blossom and move slowly to the east/northeast throughout the afternoon and evening.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

So, the chance to get wet in areas like Roanoke, Montvale, Buchanan or Floyd starts a little earlier than in areas like South Boston, Lynchburg or Danville.

Any storms that develop will have the chance to produce localized flooding and/or wind damage, due to the fact that ground is wet and these won’t be moving very quickly.

Storm threats Friday afternoon and evening

That may also be the case Saturday afternoon. The timeline is just about the same, but the coverage of storms will be a little less than Friday. This, as our storm system slowly begins to lift to the east.

FutureTracker - Saturday afternoon

As that happens, temperatures will begin to climb the ladder. This is fitting, as Saturday is the first official day of summer. This is when the sun’s rays appear directly above the Tropic of Cancer at 23.5°N latitude (well south of here).

Summer solstice happens Saturday afternoon

By Father’s Day, we’re looking hotter by the afternoon with highs around 85-90°. There still will be enough humidity around for your garden-variety pop-up storms late in the afternoon, though the coverage won’t be as great as what we see Friday or Saturday.

Father's Day golf forecast 2020

Almost each day next week has the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, which is no surprise for mid-to-late June. The percentages may seem intimidating when just looking at the extended forecast. However, when you look at it this way (see below) it makes a little more sense.