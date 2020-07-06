Local photographer captures rare ‘moonbow’ AGAIN

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – If you remember us writing an article about moonbows before, you’re right. If you remember us mentioning Jason Rinehart in that article, you’re also right.

Rainbows happen quite often in the summer months, as departing storms are back-lit by the sun. The electric storms that lit up the sky in parts of Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties Sunday night departed as the moon came up.

The moon’s light was bright enough, as it is just coming out of its full phase, to interact with the rain drops much like the sun does. Therefore, you can get a rare but beautiful moonbow.

For photographers like Jason, lightning in the distance and a rare phenomenon like this, make the night “absolutely perfect.”