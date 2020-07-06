Steamy start to the week; stormy at times afterward

ROANOKE, Va. – We pick up right where we left off after a scorcher of a weekend. Monday’s temperatures launch into the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. The added humidity that we’ve felt since Sunday will make it feel even hotter at times (see graphic above).

The only thing that will cool us down Monday will be spotty showers and thunderstorms. I’d still water the garden Monday morning, as you’re not guaranteed to get rain in the afternoon. The better chance for any spotty storms will be in areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

FutureTracker - Monday afternoon

Come Tuesday, we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure emerging from the Gulf. Keep in mind that this is not Tropical Storm Edouard. That’s in the open Atlantic and moving away from U.S. soil.

This system pulls into the Carolinas and will likely increase rain/storm chances for those of us south of U.S. 460 late Tuesday into Wednesday.

FutureTracker - Tuesday afternoon

This storm’s exact position will ultimately determine how much of the day Wednesday will be wet. We’ll keep you posted on that!

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon

By Thursday, it will likely be far enough to our east that we’ll be on the drier and hotter side of things. Expect temperatures to pick back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday and Friday. A few storms will be possible east of the Parkway Friday afternoon.

What We're Tracking - Thursday

This system is still in the picture by the weekend, though it will be closer to New York, New Jersey and New England. At this point, it will have essentially merged with another system from the west.

What We're Tracking - Saturday

This gives us a good shot at rain and storms Saturday. If this can move far east enough, we’ll be drier by Sunday.