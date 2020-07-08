LOOK UP! Comet ‘Neowise’ visible next few mornings

ROANOKE, Va. – We oftentimes tell you about the different planets you can see in the night and morning sky, but what about a comet? That’s what you see in the picture above from Greg Redfern . You have to wake up super early any morning between now and the weekend, though, to see it!

Make sure you look to the northeast too.

According to Tony Rice , an Ambassador (like Redfern) to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the “Comet C/2020 F3 has recently become more visible at an estimated magnitude of 2.” This comet, otherwise known as Neowise, has a brightness equivalent to the stars in the Big Dipper. It rises after 4 a.m., becoming more difficult to see as the sun rises. At that point, the sun’s light dims out the light of the comet.

Redfern’s additional pictures can be found in his tweet below.

In talking with a friend and graduate student at Virginia Tech, Peter Forister , he was able to capture the comet on camera as well.

Peter Forister captures Neowise on camera Wednesday morning in Charlottesville (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

He tells me it was visible to the naked eye between 4 and 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to EarthSky , it will be low on the horizon in the northwest sky from July 12 through July 15 too.

Comets form when you have a body of gas, rock and/or dust that heats up as it nears the sun. This forms a glowing head with a trail of dust and gas forming the tail. All of that is evident in the pictures shown in this article.

Here are more pictures tweeted out by the official International Space Station account.