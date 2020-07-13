Stay cool! Temperatures continue to inch upward day by day throughout the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke has hit the 90° mark every day this month, and Lynchburg has done that all but one day. The streak may be in jeopardy Monday, as we track a front close to the region.

This won’t be a major player in our weather, but it could keep some clouds around from time to time. It will also be enough for some spotty afternoon storms to develop. The better coverage of showers and storms will be in parts of North Carolina.

Tracking a front to our south Monday afternoon

Come Tuesday, high pressure will inch closer. This will bring humidity levels down to a more tolerable level. Still, it will be quite hot during the afternoon.

Turning a little less humid by Tuesday

This drop in humidity should be good news for those of us that want to see the NEOWISE comet this week. We’ll have updated viewing times in this article later this morning. Make sure to get away from city lights. It also wouldn’t hurt to have binoculars and/or a telescope.

When to see the NEOWISE comet Monday night and Tuesday morning

High pressure will continue to build into the southern half of the U.S. mid-to-late week. These domes of high pressure result in sinking air. Once the air sinks, it compresses and heats things up at the surface.

What high pressure above means for our weather this week - Part 1

That’s why we expect high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday to be well into the 90s for most of the area. On the northern edge of these areas of high pressure, you can get a front to form and stall. This will likely result in the daily shot for showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through the weekend.

What high pressure above means for our weather this week - Part 2

Even still, we expect it to be quite hot each afternoon. Any storm that forms in that heat could become strong and/or could result in localized flooding.