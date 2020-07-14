Do you love weather? Sign up for virtual storm spotter training next week!

BLACKSBURG, Va. – During and after severe weather events, Your Local Weather Authority relies on “ground truth” from the field to aid us in determining what exactly is happening in our skies. Storm spotters are an essential resource for us and the National Weather Service (NWS) as they are trained to report wind damage, hail, tornadoes and other weather phenomena as they happen.

An assortment of hail after a storm in Roanoke (Photo: Swati Patel) (WSLS)

There’s always room in the world for more storm spotters and if you love weather or just want to help your community, you have the opportunity to become one on July 22.

The NWS office in Blacksburg is hosting a SKYWARN storm spotter training class via webinar from 6 to 8:30 p.m. These sessions typically take place in person, but due to the pandemic, you can learn about this important service from the comfort of your own home.

Tree damage after a severe storm in Christiansburg (Photo: Kalyn Ratcliff) (WSLS)

You just need to provide your first and last name and an email address at this link to get started.