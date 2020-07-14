Tuesday’s forecast: “I’ll have the heat. Hold the humidity.”

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke has now hit 90° in 13 straight days, making this the 7th-longest stretch of 90° heat in the Star City. Lynchburg has hit 90° all but one day so far this month.

How many days have been 90° or above this month

This is a stretch that will likely continue into Tuesday, as high temperatures area-wide reach between the middle 80s in the New River Valley and lower 90s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside.

Pool forecast for Tuesday afternoon

Following a front that gave us some storms early Monday, humidity levels really are not going to be that bad Tuesday. With dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s, you won’t sweat within the first few minutes of being outdoors.

Hour by hour humidity for Tuesday

We’ll take that opportunity any time we can get it this time of year! We’ll also take it, as we try to look for NEOWISE in the night sky Tuesday.

When and where to look for NEOWISE on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Beyond Tuesday, the heat and humidity dial it up just a notch. Wednesday will be quite hot with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

What We're Tracking - Wednesday afternoon

As a front drifts north and sets up camp nearby, it will help to give us the daily shot of showers and storms Thursday through Sunday. The best chance Thursday will be near and west of the Parkway later in the afternoon.

What We're Tracking - Friday afternoon

From Friday through the weekend, we’ll likely see scattered storms develop after 1 or 2 p.m. Even still, expect high temperatures to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.