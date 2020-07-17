NEW TIMES: When and where to look for NEOWISE through next week

ROANOKE, Va. – *If you get any pictures of the comet, make sure to send them to us via Pin It .* Make sure to seek a dark spot, and bring binoculars or a telescope for best viewing.

NEOWISE is still visible in the evening sky. One thing to note is that many pictures on social media are taken with long exposure camera settings. That allows the comet to appear brighter than it actually is.

According to Tony Rice , an Ambassador to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the “Comet C/2020 F3 has recently become more visible at an estimated magnitude of 2.” This comet, otherwise known as NEOWISE, has a brightness equivalent to the stars in the Big Dipper.

When to look

Rice put together a list of times for us to look for NEOWISE. Those times for the next five days are listed below. Type in your town here to see more exact times. The closer the time is to sunset, the less likely you are to see it. Wait until it gets darker out to look for it.

When to look for NEOWISE through the middle of next week

Where to look

As mentioned at the top of the article, you will have to get away from city lights in order to see it a little more clearly. Binoculars and/or a telescope will be helpful too.

Look northwest and below the Big Dipper. It’s best to get to a high spot, away from buildings and trees.

Where to look for NEOWISE through next week

Make sure to allow some time for your eyes to adjust, as you would any time you’re gazing at the dark sky.

EarthSky says it may still be visible during the second half of the month. It’s expected to get closest to Earth (64 million miles away) on the 22nd and 23rd of the month. However, we don’t yet know exactly how dim or bright it will be by then.

How are comets formed

Comets form when you have a body of gas, rock and/or dust that heats up as it nears the sun. This forms a glowing head with a trail of dust and gas forming the tail. All of that is evident in the pictures shown in this article.