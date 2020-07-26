Turning up the heat for the start of the new week

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re starting our Sunday off with mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Over the coming hours, temperatures will warm up fast. If you’ll be working outdoors, make sure to have plenty of water nearby.

Planning Things Out

Highs will run even hotter this afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low and middle 90s for much of southwest Virginia.

Today

Rain chances are back this afternoon, but will remain isolated. With heat and humidity factored in, storms could become strong to severe.

Future Tracker

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures are starting off hot. A slight cool down may be in our near future!

Temperature Trend

For now, the longest heat wave on record continues in Roanoke at 25 days.