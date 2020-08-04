It’s that time again! Perseid meteor shower to peak next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Perseid meteors can be seen any time from late July through late August, but peak activity usually comes around Aug. 11-13.

In some more active years, we can see 50-100 meteors per hour. Moonlight this year may dim a few of those out, so we’ll estimate that less than 50 per hour will be possible. The moon rises between midnight and 1:15 a.m.

You may want to consider getting into a position where a house, barn, shed, trees or hills are in between you and the moon. That will help to create a “darker sky” for you.

You may see a few as soon as 10 p.m., but you really want to wait until after midnight when it gets darker and the radiant point rises. Start by looking to the northeast, and allow your eyes some time to adjust.

When and where to look for the Perseid meteors

According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower is known for its fireballs. These occur due to larger particles from leftover comets or bits of asteroids and are much brighter and longer than your average meteor. When the earth passes through these debris trails, meteor showers occur.

If you take photos of any shooting stars, send them to Pin It .