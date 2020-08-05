Midway through summer, summer heat & storms continue

ROANOKE, Va. – Time seems to be flying lately, as we’re already in the first week of August. Wednesday afternoon also marks the midway point between the summer solstice and the autumnal equinox! All the autumn-like humidity is bottled north, but we at least start the day out pleasant.

Temperatures rise into the 80s and, as the humidity rises a bit too, we’ll start to see storms popping. Storms the next three days will move slowly. So while they will be scattered, a couple could produce brief and minor flooding.

These will start around Grayson County as soon as 12 or 1 p.m. Storms will then expand to areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway between that time and 4 p.m.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Wednesday

Most of the afternoon is expected to be dry around Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake, Appomattox and Southside. The later in the day we go, however, the more these storms will slowly drift east.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Wednesday

There will be enough instability (storm fuel) around for storms to linger beyond sunset, with storms gradually fizzling out after midnight.

FutureTracker - 10 p.m. Wednesday

A dip in the jet stream will keep the humidity and storm chances around through Friday. Just like Wednesday, anything that forms will be scattered but will be slow-moving. Localized flooding is a possibility. Highs each day will mainly be in the 80s.

Upper air pattern Wednesday through Friday

As the jet stream rises to the north, that takes away our railroad track for any substantial storm systems. So, this weekend, we’ll heat back up to around 85-91° area-wide with only a 20-30% chance/coverage of storms each afternoon.

Upper air pattern this weekend

Beyond that, we stay hot (as we would expect). Thankfully, there are no indications of a landfalling tropical system in the next 7 days at least. We will, however, be tracking the annual Perseid meteor shower.