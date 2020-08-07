Welcome back! 90° heat makes its return within the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms Thursday were strong-to-severe in parts of the area, thanks to humidity and a front nearby. That same front keeps the chance for more hit-or-miss storms Friday afternoon. These will start in the mountains between about Noon and 2 p.m. A stray storm will be possible in Southside, closer to our stalled front.

FutureTracker - early Friday afternoon

Storms will continue in a scattered fashion through the rest of the afternoon and evening, before gradually fizzling out after sunset.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

While storms will be a bit more hit-and-miss than they were Thursday, they will move slowly again. Localized flooding and/or damage to limbs will be possible, along with a storm or two that contains pea-to-quarter sized hail.

Storm threats Friday afternoon and evening

Otherwise, expect high temperatures to rise into the 80s Friday. We’ll be a few degrees warmer Saturday and Sunday, with even lesser storm chances.

Grilling forecast for the weekend of 8/7 to 8/9/2020

This comes as the air pattern above us flattens and the jet stream retreats north. This takes away the “freeway” for storm systems to form and ride into our area.

Upper level air pattern early next week

This kind of pattern is what we see through the first half of next week, which should hopefully bode well for the viewing of the Perseid meteor shower.