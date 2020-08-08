Most areas avoid storms as temperatures heat up this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend! We’re tracking a stalled front to our south and east and a center of high pressure to our north and west on this Saturday morning. It appears the high pressure will win out for our weather this weekend, which means temperatures on the rise and storm chances staying on the low side.

Look for temperatures to rise from the 60s and 70s this morning to the 80s by the afternoon. Highs peak in the upper 80s across the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside.

Today's highs (WSLS)

We can’t completely rule out showers and storms today as the front will be close enough to spark a couple spotty storms. The best chance of seeing a quick downpour and/or some lightning will be in Southside later today.

Will I see storms later today? (WSLS)

We expect a similar outlook for the second half of the weekend and early next week. Temperatures could peak at levels not seen since July in our area, a handful degrees above average for mid-August.

5 day temperature trend (WSLS)

Eventually the high pressure starts to erode to the south and east and a front will be anchored to the north of us. That could mean a slight dip in temperatures along with increased storm chances.