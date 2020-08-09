After a nice reprieve from the 90s, a new heat wave begins today

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re almost a third of the way through August and we’ve only had one day in the 90s so far: last Sunday. What a nice change from what we dealt with in July!

Unfortunately for fans of cooler weather, we’ll return to the 90s today and it appears this will be the start of a new heat wave. A heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days with a high temperature of 90 or above. You probably remember that we set a new record for heat waves in Roanoke last month at 29 days.

Heat wave stats (WSLS)

Our current forecast calls for highs in the low 90s through Wednesday. The mercury could fall below the 90-degree mark past that point, but it will still be hot. For perspective, the average high in mid-August is 87 degrees.

7 day forecast highs (WSLS)

As was the case yesterday, this afternoon will feature a small chance for storms. While most stay dry, don’t be surprised if you come across a quick downpour and/or lightning, mainly from 4 to 6 p.m.

Future Tracker Sunday 5 p.m. (WSLS)

High pressure keeps our skies pretty quiet with just small chances of storms Monday and Tuesday.

A front is expected to set up to the north of us by Wednesday, which will make scattered storms more likely through the weekend, although we don’t expect any washouts at this time.