Weekend heat lingers a while; storm chances rise later on in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – The air pattern above us isn’t too volatile, which means that can we keep the heat around for the next two-to-three days. Thankfully, humidity levels won’t be overbearing Monday. That may change a little bit come Tuesday.

If you have the day off and the kids at home, Monday looks like a great pool day. You can’t rule out a spotty storm or two after about 2 p.m., but that’s nothing to completely cancel your plans over right now.

Pool forecast for Monday 8/10/2020

Don’t forget that the Perseid meteor shower will be peaking the next several nights.

Perseid meteor shower details

We have a detailed article as to where to look, when to look, what to expect and how many may be around per hour right here .

By the middle of the week, a front will be close to the region with typical moisture levels around. This will lead to some scattered daytime storms Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll still be around 85-90° Wednesday but maybe not quite as hot Thursday afternoon.

Tracking moisture levels by mid week

As an area of low pressure stalls near the Ohio River Valley, it will draw in more moisture by Friday and Saturday. This will lead to more clouds and pockets of heavy rain at times.

Tracking moisture levels later in the week

Over the next five days, we may also get our next named storm of the tropical season. There’s no imminent threat to the United States, but we’ll watch this closely.

Odds of tropical development from the National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 60% chance that we get Josephine within the next two-to-five days.