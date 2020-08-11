Weather pattern turns more unsettled mid-to-late week

ROANOKE, Va. – A derecho slammed parts of Iowa and Illinois Monday afternoon, producing wind gusts at times between 80 and 100 mph.
That storm has thankfully weakened, but it does leave behind a weak boundary. This boundary could give rise to a few hit-or-miss storms in our area after about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Otherwise, it’s a pretty typical summer day with heat and humidity at the helm.
Keep checking with Your Local Weather Authority app, as pop up storms develop throughout the afternoon. The hope is that clouds will clear a bit by later Tuesday night, as the Perseid meteor shower begins to peak.
We’ll keep it hot with scattered storms Wednesday as well, but the pattern begins to turn more unsettled later in the week. As a front stalls nearby, moisture will be drawn toward it. This will leave us with more numerous showers and storms starting Thursday.
This pattern holds steady through at least Friday and Saturday. Lots of moisture and slow-moving storms will be a recipe for localized flooding later this week and possibly into the weekend as well.
We’ll keep you posted on your weekend plans, as we get closer and as forecast data becomes more refined.
Offshore, there’s a system that has a 70% chance of becoming named within the next two-to-five days.
This would become Josephine, but has no immediate threat to the U.S.