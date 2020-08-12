Days of rain and storms will likely lead to flood threat through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The last few days have been pretty status quo for mid-August, given the heat, humidity and hit-or-miss storms. That’s how Wednesday afternoon will start. A lot of us will be in the 80s. It will be quite humid, and storms will start off hit-or-miss after about Noon.

FutureTracker - 2 p.m. Wednesday

Moisture continues to rise along a front nearby, providing us with more rain and storms throughout the afternoon and evening.

FutureTracker - Wednesday evening

Some storms will linger into the overnight as well, given how humid we are. The pattern remains pretty stagnant through the weekend, in fact.

Low pressure to our west pumps in the moisture, and high pressure to the north keeps our stalled front locked in place.

Upper air pattern later this week

This means numerous to widespread showers and storms each day from Thursday through Sunday. As low pressure gets closer, it’s possible that we see showers Saturday and Sunday mornings that eventually become more widespread. Have a Plan B for your weekend plans.

Rain totals over the next 4-5 days will likely range between 2 to 4″, which is about a month’s worth of rain. Due to the stormy nature of the pattern too, we could very well see some localized higher totals. Flooding will become a concern for parts of the area. It’s not known yet which rivers, if any, will rise to flood stage.

Expected rainfall between Wednesday and Sunday

This wet pattern will also put a stop to the heat for the time being, as high temperatures struggle to get out of the 70s Friday through Sunday.

Forecast highs over the next 7 days

Keep in mind that none of this has to do with Tropical Depression 11. That is out in the open Atlantic and moving northwest toward parts of the Caribbean.

NHC track for Tropical Depression 11

This will likely become Josephine by Thursday, with little to no impact expected for the United States.