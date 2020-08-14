Threat for localized flooding, severe weather increases for some by Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Showers and storms, while scattered, have moved very slowly the last few days. This has resulted in localized flooding. If there’s any threat of that Friday, it would be in areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway (NRV, Roanoke Valley and Highlands).

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

This isn’t, however, your typical day where storm chances decrease after sunset. With low pressure throwing moisture our way, the chance for scattered showers and storms lingers into the night.

FutureTracker - late Friday night into Saturday morning

Pockets of heavy rain will be possible Saturday morning. This, too, will continue into the afternoon and evening.

Because low pressure will be nearby and a front will be on top of the area, this may induce a little spin in the atmosphere. So in addition to the chance for localized flooding, a rotating storm or two in Southside isn’t out of the question Saturday evening.

What We're Tracking Saturday evening

I would consider a Plan B for the weekend. We won’t be wet at all times between now and Sunday, but we’ll keep the chance for scattered showers and storms around through Sunday afternoon too.

Weekend planner for 8/14-8/16/2020

This is because our storm system will slowly be moving east of here. It’s guided east by a front that will eventually drop our humidity levels to a more tolerable range late Monday and Tuesday.

Dew points the next few days

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the area early next week, with nighttime lows in the low to mid 60s as a result of the minor drop in humidity.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Josephine remains offshore. This is no threat to the mainland U.S.