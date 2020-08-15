Be mindful of the threat for heavy rain and flooding Saturday and Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend, but unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t get the memo. She’ll send rounds of rain our way as a front will be locked over us and we’ll have low pressure to the west. We’ve pegged the chances of rain at 90 percent.

Today's chance of rain (WSLS)

The clouds and rain locked overhead should keep temperatures down to start the weekend. Our forecast high of 76 degrees in Roanoke would be the coolest in about two months if it verifies. The New River Valley is looking at highs in the low 70s, while Southside may make it into the upper 70s.

Today's highs (WSLS)

A flash flood watch is in effect until midnight for the entire viewing area. If you encounter flood waters on area roadways, turn around and don’t drown!

We expect rainfall totals to come in at one to three inches for most locations through 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Depending on where thunderstorms set up, there could be some isolated higher amounts.

Future tracker rainfall (WSLS)

Looking ahead to Sunday, we’ll have more rain in the morning before we finally dry out a little in the afternoon. There could be some peaks of sunshine and temperatures will creep up a bit.

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

The beginning of the work week will feature more August-like temperatures and rain chances dropping to 20-30 percent.