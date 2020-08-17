Death Valley National Park may have tied Earth’s hottest temperature Sunday

DEATH VALLEY, Ca. – While we were unseasonably cool this past weekend, Death Valley kept up its reputation for the blistering heat. This blistering heat, however, may very well have turned historic.

An unofficial temperature reading at the Valley’s Furnace Creek came in at 130° shortly before 4 p.m. local time Sunday. That would tie the highest temperature recorded on Earth, which was also in Death Valley in July of 1913.

WMO will verify the temperature of 130°F (54.4C) reported at Death Valley, California, on Sunday. This would be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931. pic.twitter.com/AOaWHKWVKJ — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) August 17, 2020

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, a formal review is underway to verify this temperature reading.

In a previous article of ours , we explained why Death Valley is often one of the hottest places in the country. “Summer temperatures in Death Valley often hit 120° or higher, according to the National Park Service. The valley (nearly 300 feet below sea level) is often dry, as it’s on the leeward side of mountain ranges. The clear, dry air, along with little vegetation, allow the desert to heat efficiently. Once the heat radiates off any other surfaces, it then becomes trapped.”

The heat is expected to continue out west this weekend, as a strong dome of high pressure sits over the southwest corner of the U.S.

Upper air pattern this coming week

We are on the opposite end of this pattern, in which the jet stream is farther south and east. This will promote more rain and temperatures below the average, especially Wednesday through Friday.