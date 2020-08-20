Below average temperatures continue

ROANOKE, Va. – As you’re making your way out the door this morning, our temperatures will be in the middle 60s. This is seasonal for this time of year! Patchy fog will be possible, so be prepared to give a little extra time to your morning commute.

Out the door

We won’t have the potential to warm up much throughout the day due to rain chances. Widely scattered rainfall will form in the afternoon.

Future Tracker

Temperatures will remain in the 70s and lower 80s by this afternoon.

Today

Enjoy these unseasonably cool temperatures while they last because temperatures will run unseasonably warm again by Sunday.

Temperature Trend

Heading into the weekend, you’ll want to plan to stay indoors to start. As the weekend progresses, rain will clear out and temperatures will be warming up.