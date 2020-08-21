Scattered rainfall to wrap up the workweek

ROANOKE, Va. – A few showers have been holding strong overnight which will lead to a rainy commute for some. We are heading out the door to temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. More patchy fog is possible this morning.

Out the door

Throughout the day, scattered rainfall will form and stick around for much of the afternoon and evening.

Future Tracker

Highs will return to the low 80s for many of us this afternoon.

Today

While you may want to avoid making plans outdoors today, rain chances gradually decrease throughout the weekend. Sunday will be a great day to get outside.

Weekend Forecast

Despite our temperatures running unseasonably cool today, highs return to the low 90s on Tuesday!